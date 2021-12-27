Mild Start To The Work Week

High temperatures will make it into the upper 30s to low 40s to start the week. We will bring those high temps down each day with Tuesday in the mid to high 30s in the afternoon and Wednesday in the mid to high 20s.

There is a chance for a quick hit of rain/snow early Tuesday morning. Visibility could drop for the morning commute and a few roads could get slick. Accumulations look low at this point. With our low temperatures in the low 30s, we could easily see a wintry mix.

The cold snap for Wednesday is short lived with mild temperatures returning toward the end of the week. Thursday looks to get back into the mid 30° range with Friday back towards the 40s.

We will ring in the new year with really cold air. Temperatures are set to drop into the teens, if not colder. High temperatures by the week will be in the teens and 20s. Overnight lows could land in the single digit range.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mild

High: 42

MONDAY NIGHT

Becoming Cloudy

Cold

Low: 30

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Flurries

Mild

High: 41

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 25

