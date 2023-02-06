Mild Start To The Workweek

Monday brings us an increase in cloud cover, but it won't hinder our high temperatures. We'll be back in the upper 40s. It will be breezy with winds reaching up to 30 mph at times, which will help bring up the warmer air. There is a small chance for a few areas to see some sprinkles, but most of us stay dry.

The sun returns on Tuesday as temperatures climb back into the high 40s.

Our next storm system takes shape on Wednesday night. At this time, much of the moisture associated with this system looks to keep to our south and east, but some rain/mix is possible southeast of the metro late Wednesday into early Thursday. It will also be the last mild day as temperatures reach the upper 40s.

Winds increase on the backside of the system Thursday, with some gusts over 30 mph possible, which helps to cool us down into the upper 30s for highs. Another system reaches back into the area late Thursday. This time, the moisture is coming from the northwest, which indicates that we'll have our next snow chance in the overnight hours.

Friday remains cold as temperatures only remain in the mid 30s, the winds will also stick around Friday.

Then we quickly warm back to above average into the weekend, with highs returning to the 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 48

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 28

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 47

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Late Spotty Showers SE

High: 48

