Mild Temperatures Ahead Of A Weekend Snow

Mild temperatures return toward the end of the week. Thursday looks to get back to near 40° with Friday in the mid to upper 30s.

With the New Year, comes a new air mass. We are set to see a big temperature drop Friday night into Saturday morning. Expect temperatures to drop into the single digit range with wind chill values, at times, 10 to 15 degrees below zero. This system will also bring a chance for accumulating snow. There is still some disagree on totals, but it does look like there is an increasing chance for a plow worthy snow into early Saturday morning and throughout the day. It looks to be light and fluffy snow that will blow and drift in the wind. Expect slick roads, difficult travel, and reduced visibility. It is too early for totals at this point so please check back for numbers.

That cold snap will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning with readings going sub-zero. Slightly warmer by Sunday with highs in the mid 20s and back to near average temperatures by next week.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 40

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 21

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Slightly Above Average

High: 34

SATURDAY

Snowy

Very Cold

High: 7

