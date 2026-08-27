Mild Thursday before a hot weekend

3 Things to Know



Great weather Thursday & Friday

Potential for dangerous heat over weekend

Scattered storm chances after Friday

Forecast

Thursday is looking like your typical summer day! We'll continue to see lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s - very similar to our Wednesday. The humidity should be on the lower side, too.

LUNAR ECLIPSE: If you are wanting to view Thursday night's partial lunar eclipse, viewing conditions should be great with clear skies! The partial eclipse will go from around 9:30 PM to around 1:00 AM.

Friday will be a little warmer, but we end the week with more sunshine and temps in the upper 80s. Some neighbors closer to central Nebraska do have the possibility of seeing some pop up storms and showers during the morning hours on Friday.

Things will really heat up this weekend. There's a chance we could wake up with thunderstorms on Saturday morning as a warm front moves through the region. The rest of the day will be partly sunny, breezy and humid with highs in the low 90s.

Sunday may get HOT. For now, we'll keep the chance at rain under 20%. We could reach the mid to upper 90s due to breezy winds and very low humidity across the region, with those "feels like" temps sliding into the 100s.

Slightly cooler air will move in by Monday, which could lead to a few stray thundershowers. Temps on Monday and Tuesday will be closer to 90 degrees. There's a good chance for more rain towards the end of next week.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 85

Wind: N 5-15

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 62

Wind: SW 5-10

FRIDAY

Warming Up

Spotty AM Showers

High: 858

Wind: S 5-15

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