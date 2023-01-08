Mild To Start The Workweek

Sunday was the beginning of our mild stretch lasting through much of the week with a few speed bumps. Tonight we drop into the 20s. While most of us remain clear, fog is likely over northeast Nebraska where the snowpack continues to hold.

We reach the mid-40s on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday could start foggy, but we still warm into the low 40s by the afternoon.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday, but not before we still reach the 40s. Ahead of the front some sprinkles or light snow showers are possible south of I-80, but most of us look to stay dry.

Thursday will be much colder and breezy with highs only in the low 30s.

We remain cold Friday but begin the warming trend once more into next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 23

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mild

High: 46

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mild

High: 44

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Small Rain/Snow Chance South

High: 42

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.