Monday Morning storms, but calmer weather within the week!

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Lingering showers Monday morning

Drier week

Patchy frost on Tuesday night

FORECAST

There is a small chance for some lingering rainfall this Monday afternoon, but for the most part Omaha will dry out. Temps will fall back however as we head into the evening, with some northerly winds ushering in cooler air.

A final round of showers and storms pushes through around midday. These should not be severe, but some small hail may develop. Temperatures on Monday will be cooler behind the front, in the 50s, and windy.

A few showers (no storms) could hang around on Tuesday, but we are mostly dry with highs in the upper 50s.

The rest of the week is quiet and on the cool side of things. Lows on Tuesday night may dip into the upper 30s, but any widespread frost potential looks low.

We return to the 60s for the back half of the week. It also looks dry, through we may see a few showers on Thursday.

The trend looks like we will warm up by the weekend, with more dry weather. Our next chance of rain may hold off until early the following week.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Storms

Windy

High: 57

Wind: SE to NW 20-30

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 41

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 57

Wind: NW 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 65

Wind: NW 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

