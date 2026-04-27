Monday Morning storms, but calmer weather within the week!

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Lingering showers Monday morning
- Drier week
- Patchy frost on Tuesday night
FORECAST
There is a small chance for some lingering rainfall this Monday afternoon, but for the most part Omaha will dry out. Temps will fall back however as we head into the evening, with some northerly winds ushering in cooler air.
A final round of showers and storms pushes through around midday. These should not be severe, but some small hail may develop. Temperatures on Monday will be cooler behind the front, in the 50s, and windy.
A few showers (no storms) could hang around on Tuesday, but we are mostly dry with highs in the upper 50s.
The rest of the week is quiet and on the cool side of things. Lows on Tuesday night may dip into the upper 30s, but any widespread frost potential looks low.
We return to the 60s for the back half of the week. It also looks dry, through we may see a few showers on Thursday.
The trend looks like we will warm up by the weekend, with more dry weather. Our next chance of rain may hold off until early the following week.
MONDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Morning Storms
Windy
High: 57
Wind: SE to NW 20-30
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Cool
Low: 41
Wind: NW 5-15
TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Small Rain Chance
High: 57
Wind: NW 5-15
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Seasonal
High: 65
Wind: NW 5-10
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