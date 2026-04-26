Monday morning will start off wet, but we dry out for the week

3 THINGS TO KNOW



More storms on Monday morning

Next week will be drier and cooler

Patchy frost on Tuesday night

FORECAST

We are dealing with some scattered rain and storms through our Sunday afternoon. Any severe risk is remaining well to our south, over Kansas and Missouri. These storms will last into the night.

More storms will roll in from the south after midnight. While an isolated strong storm is possible along the Kansas/Nebraska border, these storms should remain below severe levels. These storms will begin to push east by the AM commute on Monday.

A final round of showers and storms pushes through around midday. These should not be severe, but some small hail may develop. Temperatures on Monday will be cooler behind the front, in the 50s, and windy.

A few showers (no storms) could hang around on Tuesday, but we are mostly dry with highs in the upper 50s.

The rest of the week is quiet and on the cool side of things. Lows on Tuesday night may dip into the upper 30s, but any widespread frost potential looks low.

We return to the 60s for the back half of the week. It also looks dry, through we may see a few showers on Thursday.

The trend looks like we will warm up by the weekend, with more dry weather. Our next chance of rain may hold off until early the following week.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 65

Wind: NE 5-10

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Storms

Windy

High: 57

Wind: SE to NW 20-30

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 57

Wind: NW 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 65

Wind: NW 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

