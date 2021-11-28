Monday warm up

A few clouds stick around Sunday night, but they'll slowly be moving out of the area to give us lots of sunshine for Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s for most of us by Monday morning. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 25-30 mph possible. We warm up in a big way by Monday afternoon as temperatures soar into the 60s.

A cold front passing through on Tuesday which will drop our highs into the low 50s and bring a very small chance for a shower, but then the rest of the week looks totally dry.

The warmer weather returns on Wednesday with highs back into the low 60s on Wednesday and then mid 60s on Thursday!

Another cold front will drop us into the mid 50s for Friday and then mid to upper 40s for next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

A Few Clouds

Chilly

Low: 37

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy & Warmer

High: 66

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 52

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 62

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.