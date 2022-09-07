More Heat Ahead

We add in a little more heat Wednesday, getting Omaha just shy of 90 degrees this afternoon. This will put parts of eastern Nebraska in the low 90s, while western Iowa continues to run a touch cooler. With the humidity, Omaha will feel like the low 90s.

We keep our mostly clear skies overnight with a few pockets of fog by morning. We cool off into the mid 60s.

The humidity backs off a little bit for our Thursday, but it doesn't stop us from getting even hotter. The low 90s return Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

We start Friday with a lot of sunshine, but clouds start to push in during the second half of the day as our next cold front approaches the area. This will help to hold back the heat a bit, with highs in the mid 80s. A lot of our high school football games look dry right now, but we may have to dodge a couple isolated showers and storms before the games end.

Rain becomes more likely Saturday morning as the cold front pushes farther southeast through the region. Scattered showers and storms could continue at times through most of Saturday, making for some soggy football in Lincoln. When dry, it will be mostly cloudy. It will also be significantly cooler with highs in the low 70s.

The rain likely ends before most of us wake up Sunday, but a few showers could linger southeast of Omaha early in the day. Even with the dry weather and some sunshine Sunday afternoon, we keep highs in the low 70s with very low humidity... which will also give us some really cool mornings early next week.

Monday brings a few clouds, and we keep the cooler weather going with upper 70s for another afternoon! Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but we stay in the upper 70s.

