More chances at snow and bitter cold are on the way

It will be a quiet evening with clear skies. It doesn't get as cold overnight, but it will be very chilly as the wind becomes breezy out from the south. We'll start Friday morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid teens.

Our next round of wintry weather moves in Friday. We'll start the morning off dry. By late morning, scattered pockets of snow will move into the region, including isolated areas of freezing rain, making a handful of neighborhoods a little extra slippery. This batch of wintry mix will move off to our east during the afternoon, clearing out before the evening. The wind will be very gusty with speeds up to 40 and 50 mph midday, which could blow the recent snow around, lowering visibility and pushing it back onto cleared roads. Luckily, this wind is out of the south, which will help warm us up into the low 30s. When dry, it will be mostly cloudy.

Conditions should be dry for a few hours Friday evening for any of your Valentine's Day evening plans.Eventually, more snow will develop overnight and into Saturday morning as a cold front reaches Omaha.

Snow totals from Friday through Saturday will likely be from nothing up to an inch in most neighborhoods, but some cities from Omaha to west Iowa, and far southeast Nebraska could get closer to 1 or 2 inches of new snow through Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will become drier, but it will stay mostly cloudy and windy. It will also be colder with highs in the low 20s.

It gets colder Sunday. The day will start out windy, but the wind should settle down by the end of the afternoon. We do get some sunshine with highs in the upper single digits, and lows by Monday morning well below zero.

We'll get another chance at snow for the region Monday and Tuesday. There likely won't be much moisture around early in the week, given how cold the air will be, but it will be enough to add a few more inches of snow to the ground. Temperatures will only be in the single digits during the afternoons Monday and Tuesday, and nights will average close to -10 F.

Sunshine and drier weather should make a return by Wednesday, but it stays cold. Highs will be near 10 degrees.

We should start seeing things warm up by the end of the week, getting back to near freezing by next weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Getting Breezy

Low: 7

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Snow &

Isolated Freezing Rain

Very Windy

High: 34

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Snow &

Isolated Freezing Rain

Windy

High: 23

