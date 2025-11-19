More clouds, but a bit warmer this Wednesday

We continue the dry & seasonal theme on Wednesday with highs holding in the mid-50s and lows in the 30s.

Clouds return to the area on Thursday, but we likely stay dry. Highs on Thursday are expected to be in the mid-50s.

Friday may bring a chance of rain for neighborhoods south of I-80. This storm system continues to trend farther south, meaning more of us may be missed by the rain. Regardless, it's cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

The sunshine returns this weekend with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Heading into the holiday week, there are signs of a bigger cool-down around Thanksgiving. How cold we get, and when exactly the colder air arrives, is too early to say. But if you have plans next week, pay attention to the forecast.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 56

Wind: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 41

Wind: NW 5-15

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 56

Wind: NW 5-10

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance South

High: 51

Wind: NE 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

