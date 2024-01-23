More Clouds, Fog, and Drizzle until Friday

Overnight and into Wednesday morning, it looks like we'll have to dodge a little more light and scattered drizzle. With temperatures dropping to near freezing again, this could create a few slippery spots again for your morning commute

Once the morning precipitation and fog clears up, Wednesday afternoon will remain cloudy with mid 30s.

Another round of light drizzle and sprinkles will be possible heading into Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Once again, by the afternoon we trend dry Thursday afternoon with mid 30s for highs.

We stay in the mid 30s Friday and Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

The sunshine finally makes a comeback for the second half of the weekend, helping our temperatures warm in the mid to upper 30s, and melting more snow away.

It finally starts to warm up on Monday, into the low 40s, with a lot of sunshine.

Looking ahead, we should keep warming up next week. Highs near 50 aren't out of the question by Wednesday and for the second half of the week!

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy and Foggy

Scattered Wintry Mix

Low: 31

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy and Foggy

Spotty Rain

High: 35

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 35

