More cold air to set in this week, and some neighborhoods could dip below zero

Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy overnight and it gets cold. Lows will generally be in the single digits, but a few areas outside of Omaha that have fresh snow on the ground could fall to near, or below zero on the thermometer.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day with a few occasional sunny breaks. We stay cold, near 20 in the afternoon, followed by clearing skies Tuesday night and lows near 4 degrees. Once again, those with fresh snow on the ground will fall below zero.

The sunshine is back Wednesday, and so is the wind, but it only gets us a touch warmer. Highs will be in the low 20s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, and we make a run for 30 degrees, putting us closer to average for January.

Overnight and into Friday morning, some short-lived snow will pass through the Heartland, likely skimming our area. If we see some of the snow, any accumulation would likely stay under an inch.

Friday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 30.

We stay in the low 30s this weekend with a little more sunshine on Saturday compared to Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Very Cold

Low: 8

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

High: 20

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 23

