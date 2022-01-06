Frigid Thursday

We stay breezy Thursday as colder air continues to blow in. It will be mostly sunny, but highs will be in the single digits, keeping the wind chill below zero for another day. Be sure to dress in layers and cover up as much skin as possible to help prevent frostbite.

The wind will be a lot lighter tonight, and most of us stay above zero. but it will still be cold with single digits.

Friday kicks off our next warm-up. The wind shifts back out of the southeast Friday, and we get breezy again late in the day. This warms us into the low 20s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Unfortunately, wind chills will be in the single digits.

Saturday is looking good! We're still breezy, but that southerly wind gets us into the low 40s. There will be a number of clouds, but some sunshine still gets through.

Then another cold front hits. On a positive note, it brings back our mostly sunny skies for a few days, but it also drops us into the upper 20s for Sunday.

It won't take too long to recover from this cold front, warming back into the low 30s Monday, then the low 40s on Tuesday.

We should be able to enjoy above-average temperatures, in the 40s, for a nice stretch in the middle of next week!

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 9

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Very Cold

Low: 2

FRIDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 21

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 42

