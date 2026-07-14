More heat for our Tuesday!

3 Things to Know



Hot weather through the week

Heat indices near 100 each day

Lots of sun, no rain

Forecast

As the warmer than average heat builds into the region this week, remember to take breaks if you are working outside, and drink plenty of fluids. While the afternoon humidity will not be overly high, heat indices could still reach 95-100 at times this week. It will be about 8-10 days (middle of next week) until afternoon high temps are only in the 80s again.

We've got a little more humidity in our area this morning as our dewpoint temps have increased a tad. While our temps remain pretty unchanged, it'll likely feel stickier as you're heading out your door!

The hot weather continues to roll into the region Tuesday and there will be more sunshine! Highs will reach the low 90s, followed by highs in the mid 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Starting this evening, our low temperatures will only reach the 70s. This will be the trend over the next week, which gives sensitive groups such as babies and elderly little time to recover from the heat of the day.

Peak heat from this week's "heat wave" will hit Friday and Saturday, where Omaha and surrounding neighborhoods will have the best chance at hitting 100º. Record highs of 105 and 108, respectively, are likely safe.

"Heat relief" will arrive sometime either Sunday or Monday in the form of a cold front, ushering in not only the anticipated cooler air, but a few chances at spotty rain. Until then, Omaha will likely not see any rain for the next 7 days.

TUESDAY

Sunny

Hot

High: 92

Wind: SE 5-10

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear

Warm

Low: 70

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Sunny

Hot

High: 94

Wind: SE 5-10

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