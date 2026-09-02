More heat! Now with an advisory...

3 Things to Know



Late-summer 90 degree heat continues

Heat advisory until Thursday eve

Labor Day weekend looks warm

Forecast

A heat advisory is now in effect for the Omaha metro through Thursday due to prolonged heat and increased temperatures for the region. The afternoon heat index will reach 100-105 and nightly temps may only cool in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be another mostly sunny day and it gets HOT with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index around 100-105. We already saw a very quick pop up shower make its way through the metro this morning, the trend will lessen a bit as we head into our Wednesday afternoon.

Almost similar to Wednesday, we could see some more isolated showers early Thursday morning, these could occur just shortly after most of us take our morning commute. The heat advisory will continue through Thursday, with temps once again reaching 95+.

While the advisory is so far set to end around 7PM on Thursday, we'll still stick with a lot of heat on Friday. Expect the mid 90s once again, hopefully with less humidity and a smaller shot at afternoon pop ups.

Slightly less hot air will begin to 'nudge' back into the region by Saturday and Sunday, leaving afternoon temps closer to 90-92 degrees for the first half of this Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day is on Monday, and while it's still very warm out, temps will be near around 91 degrees with a small chance at rain.

If you are wondering, "when will this heat go away?" There is some good news! After next Tuesday or Wednesday, temps will be out of the 90s, and down into the 80s for the rest of next week. But, the heat stays through Labor Day.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 96

Wind: SE 10-25

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Low Recovery Time

Low: 76

Wind: SE 10-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 96

Wind: SE 10-25

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