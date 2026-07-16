More heat, now with some spotty rain chances for our Thursday!

3 Things to Know



Above-normal temperatures continue

Small, light rain chances today and tomorrow

The cool-down hits early next week

Forecast

As the warmer than average heat builds into the region this week, remember to take breaks if you are working outside, and drink plenty of fluids. While the afternoon humidity will not be overly high, heat indices could still reach 95-100 at times this week. Thankfully, it looks like some relief is on the way towards the middle of next week!

We wake up this Thursday morning to some light fog in some areas, most of us seeing those already warm temps in the lower 70s. Up north near Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, the air quality is hazardous due to some wildfire smoke. Here in Omaha, we're mostly under good and moderate air quality.

Some moisture drifting across the southern U.S. will spill into Omaha on Thursday and Friday, adding a few digits to the dew point, as well as a few extra clouds to our skies. We could even see some areas pick up on some isolated rain shower activity south of Omaha, from 4-8pm. Highs will reach the low 90s with a heat index around 95+.

Our temps will continue to climb this weekend and it's looking very sunny. Highs will be in the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index around 98-100.

We have better confidence that Monday will be the last day of this above-normal heat across the region. It will likely still gets very hot Monday afternoon with temps in the upper 90s, feeling more like 100-105. This "heat relief" should arrive sometime around Monday night in the form of a cold front, ushering in not only the anticipated cooler air, but a few chances at spotty rain.

We should start to see several chances at rain in the region later into next week as temps generally stay in the 80s.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated, Light Rain

High: 92

Wind: S 5-10

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear Skies

Foggy into Morning

Low: 70

Wind: S 5-8

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated PM Rain

High: 94

Wind: S 5-10

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