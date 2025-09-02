More rain arrives Wednesday

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s!

More clouds will start to move in overnight as our next cold front moves in from the north. The front will kick off scattered rain into the morning commute, mainly along and north of I-80. We'll start the day near 60 degrees.

The scattered rain will move south through the rest of the day. Behind the cold front, it will be breezy and cooler with highs near 70. It will be mostly cloudy, but we could see some sunshine late in the day.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with low 70s. Most of the day will be dry, but rain & a few storms will return late in the day as another cold front moves in. The hit and miss rain should wrap up early Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly sunny with upper 60s, making for a taste of fall.

The upper 60s continue Saturday with a lot of sunshine. If you're heading to the Huskers/Zips game in Lincoln, highs will be in the low 70s there.

Sunday brings a few more clouds and a small chance for rain late in the day. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Monday will also be in the low 70s with a small chance for rain.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Cool

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 70

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Late

High: 73

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 68

