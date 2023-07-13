More Rain Chances Ahead

Thursday will be a warmer day and while dry in the morning, there will be some spotty showers and storms to dodge in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday will be very similar with spotty showers west of Omaha. However, many of us will stay dry. It'll be another partly cloudy day with highs in the upper 80s.

Not too many places will see rain Saturday, giving way to another very warm afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday will also be in the upper 80s, but we could see some spotty storms to end the day.

A weak cold front takes aim at us early next week. If it makes it to us, we have the chance to cool into the low 80s Monday and Tuesday.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty PM Storms

High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Showers

Low: 67

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 86

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Quiet Day

High: 89

