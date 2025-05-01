More rain showers are possible Thursday night and Friday

While we are mostly dry this evening, a few spotty rain showers will be possible This rain would be pretty isolated and brief if you are lucky enough to get any. Skies will be partly cloudy this evening with temperatures in the mid 50s.

After midnight, more scattered showers will move in out from our west. This will lead to widespread rain overnight and into early Friday morning. So, be ready to dodge the rain as we start the day. Friday morning's temperatures will be near 50 degrees.

Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be off-and-on throughout the day Friday. While there may be a little dry-time in between the rain, skies will be mostly cloudy, keeping temperatures near 60 degrees in the afternoon.

By 5-6pm, most of the rain will start moving off to the southeast of Omaha heading into the evening, leaving us mostly dry with clearing skies. Temperatures will dip down to near 40 degrees by Saturday morning.

In total, some neighborhoods could manage to get another 0.10" to 0.20" of rainfall through Friday evening. This will be our last chance at measurable rain for a few days.

The weekend looks drier and warmer for your outdoor plans! Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 70.

Sunday will be a little breezy, but it also gets a little warmer. Highs will be in the low 70s with more sunshine.

We stay mostly sunny and breezy Monday with mid 70s.

The mid 70s continue Tuesday and Wednesday, but both days look mostly cloudy with a small chance for rain.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 49

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 61

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 70

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

