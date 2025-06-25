More rounds of storms ahead: Here's when!

After another wave of storms overnight, there will be some wet roads and leftover spotty rain for the morning commute.

The stalled cold front from Monday will be shifting farther north today, shifting the best chance for rain north this afternoon and pulling in more heat. Most of us will be dry through the early afternoon, but then scattered storms will start to pop back up. Most of the storms will stay north of Omaha today, but a couple storms could make it as far south as I-80. A couple of today's storms could become strong enough to produce some damaging wind, but the main concern will continue to be flash flooding. If you come across a flooded road, turn around, don't drown.

If Omaha stays dry long enough this afternoon, highs will be near a humid 90.

Scattered showers and storms will continue overnight, again, mainly north of Omaha. Most of our neighborhoods will be dry by the Thursday morning commute as we cool off into the low 70s.

As the front drifts back south, scattered showers and storms will be more likely for everyone farther south Thursday afternoon. While most of us will get hit by rain at some point during the day, there will be a lot of dry time and a few spots stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

As the cold front finally kicks out of the region, rain becomes less likely on Friday, but a couple spotty showers can't be ruled out. Highs will be near 90 with a mix of sun and clouds. The Memorial Park Concert will start near 90 degrees, then we cool off into the low 80s closer to 10 p.m. for the fireworks.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with mid 90s. There could be a few spotty showers around, but most of us will be dry.

We're dry long enough Sunday to hit the low 90s, but showers and storms are likely heading into Sunday night.

There could be a couple leftover showers around Monday, but most of us will be dry with upper 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms North

High: 90

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Storms North

Low: 72

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 86

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 90

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

