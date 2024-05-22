More Severe Storms Possible: Here's When

We're dodging a few pockets of light rain this morning, but skies will clear into the lunch hour, making for a mostly sunny afternoon. It should be really comfortable with lower humidity and highs in the mid 70s.

We stay dry overnight as we cool off into the low 50s.

Thursday will be warmer and breezy as we push into the low 80s. Scattered storms will start to pop up after the evening commute, followed by more storms overnight. Some of Thursday's storms could be severe. Luckily, tornadoes are not likely, but anything severe could put down some pockets of large hail and damaging wind. After all the recent rain, we could also see some new flash flooding. The rain ends early Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will be cooler and breezy with highs in the low 70s. After a cloudy morning, we will get some sunshine out for the afternoon.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and comfy with low 70s. Saturday night, another round of rain and storms will move in, followed by more rain overnight.

We may have to dodge a few leftover showers Sunday, but it looks like a lot of cities will stay dry. Highs stay in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

There will still be a small chance for some rain to hit your backyard on Memorial Day. It will be mostly cloudy with highs near average, in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms Late

Breezy

High: 81

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Early A.M. Rain

Breezy

High: 73

