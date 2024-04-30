More Severe Storms Possible Tuesday

We're dodging some scattered storms this morning, but we dry out by the lunch hour. Stronger winds will kick in from the south in the second half of the day blowing in warmer weather, helping Omaha get close to 80 degrees. This will help fuel our next round of strong to severe storms later in the day. A cold front will move into northeast Nebraska around 2 p.m., when some hit and miss storms will start to pop up there. These storms will form into a broken line of storms as they move southeast towards the Omaha metro ahead of and during the evening commute. The storms could produce pockets of large hail and a couple of tornadoes. While some parts of eastern Nebraska will get missed by the storms, they will be harder to avoid in southwest Iowa, far southeast Nebraska, and northwest Missouri during and after the evening commute. If the storms are able to form into a solid line late in the day, it would lower the hail and tornado threat, but increase the damaging wind threat. All the storms should be out of our area by 8 this evening.

Skies clear overnight, and we cool off into the upper 40s Wednesday morning.

There could be a few pockets of light rain around Wednesday morning, but a round of heavier rain and storms moves into southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri late in the morning. A couple of these storms could be severe with the main concerns being pockets of hail and strong wind, but a tornado is not impossible. The storms will weaken as the move north towards I-80 and Omaha early in the afternoon. By the evening commute, more of the rain will be north of I-80. With another round of rain, flash flooding will continue to be a concern. It will be cooler, with highs near 70.

Some of the rain continues into Thursday morning, but the afternoon looks mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and nice with a high near 70, but scattered rain and a few storms will be possible at night and into the overnight hours.

Saturday will be comfortable with upper 60s and partly cloudy skies. We will end Berkshire weekend on Sunday with low 70s and a small chance for rain.

We warm into the upper 70s Monday with some extra wind as the small chance for rain continues.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Strong P.M. Storms

Windy

High: 80

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy Early

Low: 48

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 70

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Rain

Breezy

High: 69

