More small rain chances Friday afternoon, then getting hotter for the weekend

3 Things to Know



Above-normal temperatures continue

Isolated rain possible Friday

The cool-down hits early next week

Forecast

As the warmer-than-average heat builds into the region this weekend, remember to take breaks if you are working outside and drink plenty of fluids. While the afternoon humidity will not be overly high, heat indices could still reach 95-105 at times this week. Thankfully, it looks like some relief is on the way towards the middle of next week!

Up north near Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, the air quality is hazardous due to some wildfire smoke. Here in Omaha, we're mostly under good and moderate air quality.

Some moisture drifting across the southern U.S. will spill into Omaha on Friday, adding a few digits to the dew point, as well as a few extra clouds to our sky. We could even see isolated rain showers pick up south of Omaha from 4-8 p.m. Like yesterday, these will be very isolated in nature, and most of us will stay dry. Highs will reach the low 90s with a heat index around 95+.

Our temps will continue to climb this weekend, and it's looking very sunny. Highs will be in the mid-90s with an afternoon heat index around 98-100.

We have better confidence that Monday will be the last day of this above-normal heat across the region. It will likely still get very hot Monday afternoon with temps in the upper 90s, feeling more like 100-105. This "heat relief" should arrive sometime around Monday night in the form of a cold front, ushering in not only the anticipated cooler air, but also a few chances at spotty rain by midweek.

Depending on some factors, the cold front may pull down some of the Canadian wildfire smoke into the heartland, which may impact air quality.

We should start to see several chances of rain in the region later into next week as temps generally stay in the 80s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated PM Rain

High: 92

Wind: S 5-10

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear

Patchy Fog

Low: 73

Wind: S 5-8

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Humid

High: 95

Wind: S 5-10

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Humid

High: 95

Wind: S 5-10

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