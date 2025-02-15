More snow arrives early Saturday and next week, including dangerous cold air

Things will be dry and cloudy Friday evening, and temperatures will hold near freezing for the next few hours.

After midnight, scattered snow will develop over northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, which could include pockets of freezing rain and sleet over Omaha and areas south of I-80. A narrow band of heavier snow is expected to develop near and just north of I-80. This could include the Omaha metro. While the rest of us see lighter snow, neighborhoods under the heavy band of snow could see up to half a foot of snow. Outside the heavier snow band, totals west and south of Omaha will likely be 0-1 inch. The Omaha metro and areas northeast have a better chance of seeing totals push into the 1-3" range through Saturday morning.

KMTV Weekend Snow Forecast Map

Snow showers will start to head south Saturday morning. Like Friday, a little freezing rain could mix into the snow in a few spots, especially south of Omaha. The rest of Saturday will be mostly cloudy and windy. After starting the day in the mid 20s, we will drop into the low 20s for the afternoon.

It will still be windy early Sunday, but the wind should lighten up for the afternoon. It keeps getting colder. Highs will only be near 10 with a mix of sun and clouds.

Another round of snow starts to move in Monday morning with widespread snow continuing through the afternoon. A lot of us will get a break from the snow heading into Monday night, but more snow will likely fall south of Omaha on Tuesday. This will put the highest totals south of Omaha, but we could easily pick up a couple more inches of snow in the metro early next week. Snow totals will be lower the farther north you live.

Along with the snow early next week, brutally cold weather settles in, and mornings with wind chills around -20, or colder will be common. Monday will start below zero and only warms into the upper single digits in the afternoon.

Tuesday looks to be the worst of the upcoming cold. We start near -10 and barely get above zero in the afternoon.

We'll see a little more sunshine Wednesday, but highs will stay in the single digits.

Thursday starts well below zero too, but we could hit the double digits above zero in the afternoon.

We should see temperatures get back to average, or even above average, over the following weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Snow

Windy

Morning: 26

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Snow &

Freezing Rain

Windy

Afternoon: 21

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy Early

High: 10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.