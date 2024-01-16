More Snow: Here's When and How Much

We continue to make small improvements in the weather today, but it will still be cold! While some cities south of Omaha made it above zero yesterday, everyone across the region will push above zero today! Omaha will be in the upper single digits with mostly sunny skies. A few spots in eastern Nebraska could even get to the low double digits.

We will drop down into the low single digits tonight, but we should warm into the upper single digits for the Wednesday morning commute.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, but we get a little warmer, topping out near 20 degrees.

Just as we start to get a little warmer, another wave of colder weather blows in. Highs will be near 10 on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. Late Thursday afternoon and into the evening, snow will start to move in from the northwest and expand southeast into the night. This a quick-hitting system, so the snow should be done before the Friday morning commute.

Snow totals could easily get to one or two inches, enough to slow down traffic Thursday night and for the Friday morning commute.

Friday will be mostly sunny, but temperatures barely make it above zero.

Saturday will start in the negative teens, and we only get into the positive single digits for the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

It starts to get more windy Sunday, but that will finally be some warmer weather blowing in! Highs will be in the upper 20s.

We keep warming up Monday, into the mid 30s, and we should stay in the 30s most of next week.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Frigid

High: 9

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Morning: 8

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 20

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Snow Late

High: 10

