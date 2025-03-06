More snow possible overnight, much warmer this weekend

It will be a cloudy, mostly dry evening, with some spotty showers trying to pop up north of Omaha and temperatures holding in the mid 30s.

Overnight, snow will start to mix in with the rain north of Omaha, leading to some slushy roadways before morning. The rain and snow mix will drift south after midnight, with more neighborhoods along and north of I-80 starting to see the snow. That's where most of the snow will stay heading into the Friday morning commute with temperatures in the low 30s.

By the lunch hour Friday, most of the rain and snow will be centered along and south I-80. By then, temperatures will have warmed a few degrees above freezing, so there should be more rain and snow my the end of the day. All rain and snow exits the region before Friday evening. Friday will be a windy day with mid 30s in the afternoon.

Snow totals will be smallest south of Omaha, where very little accumulation is expected. Omaha will likely see closer to an inch, then totals increase farther north. Columbus, Fremont, Tekamah, and Atlantic should come in around 1-3 inches. Our most northern neighborhoods from Norfolk, Onawa, and Denison have the best chance of seeing 3-5 inches.

KMTV Thursday/Friday Snow Forecast

The sunshine takes over for the weekend, and we start to warm up quickly! Saturday will be in the upper 40s, which is average for early March. Then, we hit the upper 50s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

The warm-up continues early next week. Monday will be breezy and mostly sunny as we flirt with 70 degrees! We stay in the upper 60s Tuesday with a lot of sunshine.

We get a touch cooler Wednesday and Thursday, but it will still be nice with the 50s to 60s and a few clouds later next week.

