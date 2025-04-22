More spotty storms possible midweek, but the severe chances remains low

A few spotty rain showers are possible this evening and tonight. But, chances are pretty good that it stays dry in your neighborhood, than not. We cool off into the low 50s for Wednesday morning.

After a mostly dry start to Wednesday, scattered rain will start to move into neighborhoods south of Omaha around the lunch hour, followed by a couple storms later in the afternoon and evening. Like most storms in spring, these could come with a couple pockets of hail and extra wind. But, the severe weather threat appears low. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 70s.

Scattered rain will continue overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, becoming more widespread by midday Thursday. A few of the afternoon storms could once again produce gusty winds and some small hail, but the severe weather threat appears low at this time. Rain will begin to clear out of the region Thursday night.

Friday will be a drier day with mostly cloudy skies. It will be a little cooler and breezy out, with upper 60s.

Right now, it does not appear that this weekend will be a washout, but there will be some rain. We stay in the upper 60s Saturday, and some hit and miss rain will move into eastern Nebraska from the west in the afternoon. If you are heading to the Spring Game in Lincoln, you might want to bring some rain gear, just in case. The hit and miss rain will stay in the region Saturday night.

Scattered rain and a few storms become a little more common Sunday. It will also be warmer and breezy with mid 70s.

Another round of showers and storms are possible on Monday of next week. Severe weather ingredients will be in the region early next week, so we will monitor Monday closely. Monday's highs will be near 80, dropping in the mid 70s for Tuesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

Low: 53

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 74

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 70

