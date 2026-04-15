More storm chances Wednesday, Friday afternoon

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Storms Wednesday, Friday

Severe weather possible

Short cold-snap below freezing this weekend

FORECAST

This Wednesday morning we have some storm cells bubbling up around the metro area, these bring the potential of producing some smaller hail stones.

There is a chance at more storms popping up later in the afternoon. Confidence has increased that these storms would be severe, capable of large hail and damaging winds. The timing will be from 2pm until 9pm across the Omaha metro and into western Iowa.

Dry, sunny and warm weather is back Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

The final round of storms for the week are possible on Friday as a cold front sweeps through the region. This could also lead to a chance at severe weather on Friday afternoon. It will be windy! Temps will go from the 70s/80s on Friday, down to the 30s Saturday morning, and only in the 50s by Saturday afternoon. Winds could gust up to 45+ mph.

As winds settle Saturday night and skies remain clear, areas of patchy frost and freezing conditions are expected. Sunday morning will be around 29-32 degrees.

Sunday and next Monday will be dry, sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Scattered Strong PM Storms

High: 75

Wind: SW 15-25

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Storms Exiting

Partly Cloudy

Low: 50

Wind: SW 5-15

THURSDAY

Partly Sunny

Warmer

High: 84

Wind: S 20-25

Share your weather pictures with KMTV: