More Storms Chances Ahead

Some places will need to dodge scattered, light rain in the overnight hours. Most places will stay dry though. It doesn't get too cold with the increase in cloud coverage. Lows reach into the low 40s for the start of Monday.

Monday will be cooler with upper 50s and a small chance for scattered rain showers throughout the day. Even with these hit and miss showers, there will be plenty of dry time.

The decrease in temperatures doesn't last long. Tuesday pushes us into the mid 70s, but we also get windy again. Winds will be gusting up to 40 to 45 mph. Expect a few more clouds as we dodge some scattered rain and storms during the day. Some of these storms have the potential to be on the strong side. Especially in places closer to northwestern MO. All forms of severe weather are possible, at this point.

Behind the passage of this cold front comes another blow to our high temperatures for Wednesday. We struggle to reach into the mid 40s as it stays windy, but this time out of the northwest.

Thursday will bring some more sunshine and calmer winds. Highs reach in the low 50s, keeping us below average.

The end of the workweek and the start of the weekend looks promising. Low to mid 60s for Friday and Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 41

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Rain Chances

High: 58

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Hit & Miss Rain/Storms

High: 76

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Colder

High: 44

