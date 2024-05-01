More Storms Overnight, Drying Out Thursday

A few spotty showers and storms will continue this evening. Severe weather is not expected this evening.

We could get a break from the rain early tonight, but another wave of stronger storms with a lot of heavy rain arrives overnight. A lot of this could hold off until midnight or later. It will travel from west to east through the area. The severe threat is fairly low, but a couple of the strongest storms could produce some pockets of hail or strong wind. With more heavy rain overnight, flash flooding will be a concern. If you come across a flooded road, turn around, don't drown.

Most of the rain will begin to exit the region, just as the Thursday morning commute gets going. Again. please watch for flooded, or ponded roadways. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with some spotty rain lingering in western Iowa until noon. Some limited sunshine might return by the end of the day. It will be breezy, but drying out with highs in the mid 60s on Thursday.

Friday looks comfortable with partly cloudy skies and low 70s.

Another round of rain and storms moves through the region Friday night and into Saturday morning. Thankfully the severe threat is very low.

Saturday afternoon will be drier with some sunshine and upper 60s.

We will end Berkshire weekend on Sunday with low 70s and a small chance for rain late in the day.

Rain and storms are more likely Monday with upper 70s... and unfortunately, some of the storms could be severe.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Likely

Breezy

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty P.M. Storms

Breezy

High: 65

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 71

