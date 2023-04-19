Strong to Severe Storms Late Wednesday

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Highs will be near 80.

A second round of storms will start to pop around the end of the evening commute. At first, the storms will be very isolated, but they become more widespread into the night. There's a better chance for more of these to reach severe levels, especially along and south of I-80. The most likely time for severe storms will be from 6pm to midnight, although there will be some weaker scattered storms overnight. Pockets of large hail and strong winds will be possible, and a couple isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.

After dodging a few leftover spotty showers Thursday morning, we should get some sunshine out for the afternoon. It will be cooler and breezy with highs in the low 60s.

We keep cooling off Friday, but we will see a mix of sun and clouds as we warm into the low 50s.

We stay cool and breezy Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 50.

The wind finally lightens up Sunday, and we start to warm back up with highs in the upper 50s!

We make our way back to average Monday with mid 60s and partly cloudy skies. There could be a spotty shower, but most of us stay dry.

Tuesday brings a better chance for rain with highs in the low 60s.

