Dangerous Heat Settles In

The sunshine is back in full force today heating us up into the mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel closer to 105 or more in the afternoon.

We stay warm overnight, only cooling off into the mid 70s for Thursday morning.

We heat up into the upper 90s Thursday with a lot of sunshine. This will push the heat index over 105 for multiple hours.

Thursday night, a couple isolated storms are possible. While most of us stay dry, those storms could put out some small areas of hail and strong wind.

The dangerous heat continues Friday as we flirt with 100 degrees. We're keeping our fingers crossed for a few spotty storms to make it into the region late in the day.

A weak cold front will arrive as we head into the weekend, providing some minor heat and humidity relief. Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s. A couple isolated storms are possible but a lot of us stay dry.

It looks like the heat could start to go higher again early next week.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 96

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Muggy

Low: 74

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 98

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 99

