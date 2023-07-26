Dangerous Heat Settles In

The sunshine is back in full force today heating us up into the mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel closer to 105 or more in the afternoon.
We stay warm overnight, only cooling off into the mid 70s for Thursday morning.
We heat up into the upper 90s Thursday with a lot of sunshine. This will push the heat index over 105 for multiple hours.
Thursday night, a couple isolated storms are possible. While most of us stay dry, those storms could put out some small areas of hail and strong wind.
The dangerous heat continues Friday as we flirt with 100 degrees. We're keeping our fingers crossed for a few spotty storms to make it into the region late in the day.
A weak cold front will arrive as we head into the weekend, providing some minor heat and humidity relief. Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s. A couple isolated storms are possible but a lot of us stay dry.
It looks like the heat could start to go higher again early next week.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Humid
High: 96
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Muggy
Low: 74
THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Humid
High: 98
FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Humid
High: 99
