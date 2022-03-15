Warm-Up Continues into Midweek

Pockets of thick fog have formed for the Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures have also dipped below freezing, which could allow the fog to cause some slick spots on the roads. The fog will clear by late morning.

The rest of the day will be mostly sunny and a little warmer than Monday. Highs will be in the mid 60s, a good 10 degrees above average.

We stay mostly clear overnight, and not as cold, with lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday looks even better with highs in the low 70s and a lot of sunshine!

Another cold front drops us back into the upper 50s for St. Patrick's Day. Thursday also brings a lot more clouds and a small chance for rain in the second half of the day. While rain isn't too certain still, the better chances are along and south of I-80. As we cool off late Friday night, some of that rain could switch to a little snow overnight and into early Friday morning.

We stay a little cooler Friday, but still nice, with highs in the upper 50s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Extra warm weather moves back in for the weekend! Saturday will be mostly sunny as we push back into the mid 60s. Sunday looks even better with 70s looking likely.

We dip back into the 60s Monday with another small chance for rain.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 64

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 38

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 73

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Possible

Breezy

High: 57

