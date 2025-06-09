More sunshine Tuesday, hot and humid weather on the way

It will be a cooler evening around Omaha with clearing skies this evening and tonight. We'll start Tuesday morning in the low 50s.

The weather really starts to warm up Tuesday, and our skies will be less overcast/hazy. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s. You'll notice a bit more humidity in the air, too. It will be mostly sunny and breezy. While most of us stay dry, a few thunderstorms could pop up in the evening, mainly north of Omaha.

We could see a few spotty showers and storms across the region Thursday. The best chance for rain will stay north of Omaha, keeping a lot of us dry. It will be partly cloudy with upper 80s, feeling more like 90.

The upper 80s continue Friday with more clouds than sunshine as the College World Series gets underway here in Omaha. If you are headed downtown for the CWS, pack some rain gear just in case. A few scattered showers and storms will be around Nebraska and Iowa throughout the day, but there will also be some dry-time mixed in.

It will be a humid weekend, and there will likely be a few scattered showers and storms around both Saturday and Sunday. While there's no guarantee that the rain will hit or avoid downtown Omaha, the chance for rain is slightly lower than on Friday. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine this weekend with highs in the upper 80s, feeling more like 90 out thanks to the humidity.

Another chance for thunderstorms will move in later Sunday night into Monday of next week, but it likely stays warm and humid. Highs on Monday will be near 90, possibly hotter if we manage to stay dry.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 53

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 89

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Spotty Storms North

High: 93

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

