More Warmth and More Sun

Tuesday brings more sunshine and more warmth! We may start off the day with some clouds, but we'll see some sun closer towards lunchtime, and it only gets better from there. Highs reach into the mid to upper 70s.

Skies stay mostly clear overnight with another cool night on deck. Lows reach into the low 50s.

Temperatures continue to rise for our Wednesday. The afternoon will have highs in the mid 80s accompanied by lots of sun and low humidity.

Our next rain and storm chance is on Thursday. However, I do think we'll be able to squeeze out some sunshine early in the day, helping us warm into the low 80s. After lunchtime is when we have a chance of seeing some storms and showers fire off a cold front moving through the area. The severe storm threat is small.

Behind the cold front, Friday will be cooler with highs in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

We'll spend the weekend warming back up. Saturday will be mostly sunny with mid 70s. Then, we push to the low 80s on Sunday.

Monday comes with more sun while we keep the low 80s.

TUESDAY

Clearing Skies

Warmer

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 52

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 84

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 81

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.