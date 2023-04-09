More Warmth, Sun, and Breeze

The evening hours bring a bit more cloud coverage and a chance of scattered storms. These won't be for everyone, but don't be surprised if you wake up to a rumble of thunder or some wet roads. Lows will be around 50°.

The start of the workweek brings lighter winds and lots of sun after the sunrise. All of that sunshine pushes us into the mid to high 70s.

Tuesday brings the exciting possibility of breaking into the 80° mark for the first time this year! The southerly wind picks back up again with sunny skies. Keep in mind, the stronger, southerly breeze over the next few days has the potential to blow in some smoke from controlled burns in Kansas and Oklahoma. Skies may look hazy and it will smell smoky at times with impacts to air quality. Take it easy inside if you are sensitive to the smoke this time of year.

We stay windy, sunny, and warm Wednesday and Thursday. There's the chance of reaching into the low to mid 80s on both days.

The warmth backs off a little bit on Friday as the clouds return with a small rain and storm chance. Highs in the upper 70s.

The rain and storm chances increase a little bit for Saturday. It'll be windy and cooler with highs in the low 70s.

