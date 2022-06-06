More Wet Weather for the Workweek

Monday is kicking off with some pockets of thick fog across the region, especially in areas along and north of I-80. This may not all clear until late this morning.

The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, but a majority of us stay dry. There will just be some isolated showers and storms to dodge in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

A few scattered storms are possible overnight, but should stay well to the west of Omaha, out towards a line from Columbus to Beatrice. Scattered rain will become more common for the rest of the region heading into the Tuesday morning commute as we cool off to about 60 degrees.

Tuesday afternoon will bring a lot of dry time, but also a lot of clouds, keeping highs in the upper 70s for another day. Storms become common by Tuesday evening and night, some of which could be strong to severe, especially in eastern Nebraska. The main concern if we see any severe storms will be a few pockets of large hail and some damaging winds.

Wednesday brings a break from all the wet weather. We'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds, warming us up into the upper 70s.

Thursday will start dry, but in the second half of the day, showers and storms become more likely again. Some of these could be strong to severe, especially in eastern Nebraska, but the greatest severe potential is currently shaping up to be in the central part of Nebraska. Highs should stay in the upper 70s, depending on the exact timing of the rain.

Some leftover rain could linger into Friday morning. Most of the day looks dry, and cooler, with highs in the low 70s.

We rapidly warm back up over the weekend with a small chance for rain Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Saturday afternoon, followed by mid 80s on Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

High: 78

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms West

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Rain

Storms Late

High: 78

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Dry

High: 78

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.