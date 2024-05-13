More Wet Weather Midweek

Canadian wildfire smoke will hang around tonight into tomorrow, which could impact air quality a bit for Tuesday and give the blue sky a shade of gray.

We completely dry out early tonight, then skies clear across the region. We'll drop into the upper 40s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday looks great! It will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s. There will be more clouds and maybe even a quick shower in the morning in neighborhoods southeast of Omaha.

Another round of scattered rain and storms will arrive Wednesday, but likely won't include anything severe. The rain keeps us cooler, with highs in the low 70s.

Most of us will be dry Thursday, letting in more sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Friday brings even more sunshine, heating us into the low 80s.

Saturday looks even warmer with mid 80s and a lot of sunshine!

We may have to dodge a few showers again Sunday, which would keep us a touch cooler.

MONDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Cool

Low: 49

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Wildfire Smoke

High: 77

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 71

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain SE

High: 75

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.