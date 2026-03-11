Morning flurries turning into a warmer, breezy Thursday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Wintry mix this morning

Windy with high wildfire risk Thursday

Frigid temps expected Sunday night

FORECAST

Have caution as you're driving around for your morning commute Wednesday. A band of light snow and wintry mix will make its way from the Northwest to the Southeast throughout the morning hours. Expect accumulation of up to 1/2", with the main concern being reduced visibility and slick roads.

The sunshine comes back out by Wednesday afternoon and it will be windy out with highs near the upper 40s, some seeing the lower 50s.

It gets windy Thursday and due to very low humidity around the region, we will be under wildfire conditions across all of Nebraska and much of west Iowa. So hold off on burning anything. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Another cold front hits Thursday night, only ushering in cooler weather for Friday. It will be less windy with highs in the 50s.

Clouds return for the weekend with small chances at rain Saturday, and a small chance at rain and snow Sunday, followed by very cold air Sunday night. Temperatures will go from the 50s on Saturday, to the 30s Sunday afternoon, to the 10s by Sunday night.

This colder weather will continue into early next week. But we should be back in the 50s or 60s by the end of next week.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 52

Wind: NW 25-30

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chillier

Low: 30

Wind: N 10-20

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 67

Wind: SW 30-35

