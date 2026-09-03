It's another day under a heat advisory

3 Things to Know



Drier Thursday afternoon

Heat advisory Thursday, could be extending into Saturday

Heat relief around mid-next week

Forecast

A heat advisory is now in effect for the Omaha metro through Friday due to prolonged heat and increased temperatures for the region. The afternoon heat index will reach 100-105 and nightly temps may only cool in the mid 70s. It is possible this advisory gets extended through Saturday.

Most of those morning spot showers we started our Thursday with have moved on out of our area, and we should be met with some more sunshine (and warmth) by this afternoon. Thursday's highs will again be in the upper 90s with a heat index around 100-105.

Friday is no better, with more sun and above-normal heat by nearly 15+ degrees now. Friday's highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Plan for extra heat during high school football game Friday evening.

The 'scorching' summer heat may stick around of some on Saturday with temps again in the mid 90s. Husker kickoff is set for 11AM Saturday, and so far it looks like there should be plenty of dry time (and heat) for that game. There will be a few areas from Omaha and west Iowa that only reach the low 90s on Sunday and Monday as the heat begins to slowly shift south and west. We may also see a few isolated thundershowers later on this Labor Day weekend.

If you are wondering, "when will this heat go away?" There is some good news! After next Tuesday or Wednesday, temps will be out of the 90s, and down into the 80s for the rest of next week. But, the heat stays at least through Labor Day.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 97

Wind: SE 10-25

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Dry

Still Warm

Low: 76

Wind: SE 10-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 96

Wind: SE 10-25

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