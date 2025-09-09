Morning storms give way to a warmer Tuesday

Scattered storms are ongoing along and south of I-80. Occasionally, these storms have become strong enough to drop some 1" hail, but the severe risk is still low. Storms will continue to move south through the AM commute, meaning many will be dry by the time you head to work/school. It will be a lot warmer out than the recent mornings, with low 60s to begin the day.

Tuesday afternoon will then be mostly sunny with upper 70s and less breezy.

We start to warm up above average on Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. The average high for September 10th is 82 degrees.

It will be breezy for the end of the week as even warmer air moves into the region, pushing afternoon temperatures on Friday and Saturday into the upper 80s to the low 90s. Those heading to Lincoln for the Huskers game should expect a hot one. Friday looks dry, but by the end of the day Saturday, we could see some storms move in from our west.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance for storms and highs in the lower 80s. We'll keep the small chance for rain into Monday of next week.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Rain

Seasonal

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 84

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer than Average

High: 86

