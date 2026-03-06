Morning storms move out, severe storms possible Friday afternoon for some

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Storms move out Friday morning

Severe weather possible Friday from 3-9 pm

Dry and pleasant weekend

FORECAST

Thunderstorms are moving across Nebraska and Iowa this Friday morning. These could produce some heavy rain, lightning, and small hail. Most storms will be north of I-80 by the AM commute.

After a wet start to Friday morning, we should see a few dry hours midday, from 9 am to 2 pm. Some limited sunshine may emerge, raising temperatures back into the upper 60s by early Friday afternoon before the cold front arrives.

The position of the cold front will be crucial for the afternoon storm threat. By 3 pm, when storms are expected to develop, the front will be close to I-80. This means that storms will develop over Omaha or just to the southeast. The storms increase south of I-80 as the front moves. The storms will clear northwest Missouri by 9 pm.

These storms could become severe with the main threat being large hail up to 2.5". Tornadoes and wind are a secondary, but still real, threat from any storm. A Level 3/5 severe risk has been issued for neighbors south of a Beatrice to Nebraska City to Red Oak line. Omaha is in a level 2/5 risk.

Rain will linger around the region Friday evening, and as sub-32º air moves in over eastern Nebraska, some light snow showers could mix in through midnight-3 am, leading to a quick dusting of snow near Norfolk.

Things will dry out over the weekend, and we see lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Saturday, then rise to the upper 60s on Sunday.

We start next week with sunshine and temps in the 70s on Monday, followed by more thunderstorms on Tuesday, and some light rain midweek.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Strong from 3-7 pm

High: 69

Wind: SE 15-25

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Move Out

NE Nebraska Snow

Low: 51

Wind: SE 10-15

SATURDAY

Sunny

Breezy

High: 52

Wind: NW 15-25

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 72

Wind: SW 15-25

