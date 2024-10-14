Morning temperatures near freezing to begin the week in Omaha

It will be a chilly evening with clear skies. A few areas of frost will be possible Tuesday morning as we drop down into the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be the coolest afternoon of the week. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50, about 10 degrees below average.

Heading into Wednesday morning, most neighborhoods in and around Omaha will see their first freezing temperatures in about 6 months. Make sure you protect, or bring inside any plants sensitive to cold weather you have outside that you'd like to keep around a little longer before heading to bed Tuesday night.

After a few cool afternoons, we start warming up again. Wednesday will be sunny and breezy, in the mid 60s.

It gets windy Thursday, and things will keep warming up. It will be back to above average temperatures in the afternoon with mid 70s and mostly sunny skies.

We stay mostly sunny and windy Friday, helping to get us into the upper 70s, putting us about 10 degrees above average.

The weather stabilizes a bit over the weekend. Saturday will be in the low 70s with a few more clouds. Saturday has a small chance for rain, but that small chance of rain likely stays west of Omaha, for now.

Sunday looks a little cooler, and near average, with mid 70s and a mix of sun and clouds.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 34

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold, Light Freeze

Low: 30

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 64

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 74

