Mother Day Weekend Bringing Warm Weather, Small Rain Chances

We're mostly clear overnight as we drop into the mid 40s for the Friday morning commute.

The second half of Friday brings a few more spotty showers to dodge, but like Thursday, many of us will stay dry. It will also be a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s and partly cloudy skies.

Skies will be clear Friday night, which could bring good viewing conditions for the Aurora borealis which is forecasted to be viewed along the horizon as far south as Nebraska and Iowa.

Saturday looks great with a lot of sunshine and upper 70s.

While some spots stay dry on Mother's Day, there will be some scattered showers and storms around, especially in the second half of the day. For those that stay dry, it will be in the upper 70s with more clouds than sunshine.

The scattered rain and storms continue across the region on Monday, cooling us off into the mid 70s.

The timing for even more rain into midweek isn't clear yet, but it will likely still be around Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be in the 70s both days.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 46

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 76

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 77

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty PM Showers

High: 79

