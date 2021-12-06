Much colder Monday

The cooler air definitely arrives on Monday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and highs in the upper 20s. It'll still be windy in the morning with gusts up to 30-35 mph, but the wind backs off just a bit by the afternoon.

We slowly start to warm up on Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 30s. There's a small chance for some flurries, but the heavier snow with this system will not fall in eastern Nebraska or western Iowa.

Highs will warm into the low 40s by Wednesday and low 50s on Thursday.

Temperatures take a tumble after that, into the mid 40s on Friday and upper 30s on Saturday. There is another potential system heading our way at the end of the week that could bring rain and/or snow. There's still uncertainty with this system since its about a week away, so keep checking back for updates.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Cold

Low: 22

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 29

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 39

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Bit Warmer

High: 42

