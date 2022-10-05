Much Cooler To End The Week

Tuesday's cold front will keep us a little cooler Wednesday, but it will still be very nice. Morning clouds will give way to a little more sun in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

The second and stronger cold front of the week will move in Thursday morning, really cooling us off to end the workweek. It will be breezy Thursday as the cooler air blows in, holding afternoon highs back in the 70° range, but it will be mostly sunny.

Omaha's first frost is possible Friday morning as we dip down into the upper 30s. That will put some cities north of I-80 and into southwest Iowa at or below freezing. The city's first frost averages a date of October 6, so this is pretty normal for us.

The wind will be lighter Friday afternoon, but it will be very cool! We only warm into the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday morning will also be very cold, likely a couple degrees colder than Friday morning. Mostly sunny skies then warm us back into the mid 60s for the afternoon.

The sunshine continues Sunday, warming us into the low 70s.

A beautiful start to next week is shaping up. The sunshine sticks around with highs in the mid 70s.

We dial up a bit more heat with readings in the upper 70s by next Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 74

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 70

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Much Cooler

High: 55

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.