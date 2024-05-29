Watch Now
Multiple Days of Rain Ahead Following Drier Stretch of Weather

Rain continues at times this weekend
Multiple days of rain and storms are ahead after our recent dry stretch.
Posted at 6:42 AM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 07:49:58-04

Wednesday will be another warm and comfortable day, but it comes with a little less wind than recent afternoons. Highs will be near 80.

We don't cool off us much overnight, dropping into the low 60s for Thursday morning.

Late Thursday morning, a few spotty showers and storms will start to pop up in eastern Nebraska. The rain becomes more common across eastern Nebraska in the afternoon. If we stay dry long enough, Omaha will likely warm into the upper 70s. It could take until the evening and night for more of the rain to reach western Iowa and northwest Missouri. The rain will continue at times overnight.

As the system bringing the rain continues to slowly move east, the better chances for rain on Friday will be in western Iowa, but eastern Nebraska will have to also dodge some leftover rain. It will be a little cooler, with low 70s.

A lot of Saturday looks dry, letting us warm up again, near 80 degrees. Scattered showers and storms likely move back into the region by the evening with more rain possible at night.

There could be a couple spotty showers around at any point Sunday, but it comes with a lot of dry time. Highs will be in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain becomes more common again at night.

We'll dry things out a little more early in the next workweek, and we heat up. Highs will be in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Not as Cool
Low: 60

THURSDAY
Partly Cloudy
Scattered Rain/Storms
Breezy
High: 78

FRIDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Spotty Storms
High: 73

