Multiple Rounds of Spotty Storms

It's official! Tuesday, May 30, 2023 was our first 90 degree day in Omaha this year. I think we're going to repeat that Wednesday afternoon. Omaha, and areas south and west, reach into the low 90s for the afternoon. Other than that, most places will be in the upper 80s. It will be partly cloudy with another round of spotty storms firing off in the afternoon and continuing into the evening. More than half the region stays dry.

Thursday and Friday bring more of the same. We'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds with the best chance for a few spotty storms around the region in the heat of the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s both days.

The weekend looks hot with upper 80s and partly cloudy skies as we dodge more rounds of hit and miss storms. The best chance for these will still be in the second half of the day.

