Multiple Rounds of Storms Ahead

We get a one-day break from the wind today! It will also be mostly sunny this afternoon with a high near 70 degrees.

Clouds move back in tonight, and we start to get breezy heading into Thursday morning. Both these things keep us from getting too chilly, only dropping into the low 50s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and windy with highs in the upper 60s. Most of the day will be dry, but we'll have to dodge a few spotty showers throughout the morning and afternoon. In the evening, scattered storms will start to move into eastern Nebraska from the southwest. These storms will be weakening as they expand farther northeast through the night, but could still produce some hail and strong wind.

Friday, rain and storms will continue on and off all day. The severe weather threat will expand across the rest of the region, especially in the afternoon and evening hours when the atmosphere is more unstable. Pockets of large hail and damaging winds will be possible along with a tornado or two across the region. Strong wind around 40 mph will continue to blow in warmer weather, pushing us into the mid 70s. The rain should end by late Friday night.

There's still a good chance we're dry for the Nebraska spring game Saturday morning and into the afternoon... and could even squeeze out some sunshine as we warm into the upper 70s. Scattered storms start to pop up again later in the afternoon and become more widespread into Saturday night. Some of these storms could also be severe, especially southeast of Omaha.

The rain and storms continue at times Sunday, helping to hold us back closer to 70 in the afternoon. If we get enough dry time mixed in early in the day, we could energize a few of the storms to severe levels again in the second half of the day. After a bit of a break from the strong wind on Saturday, it will be breezy again Sunday.

With multiple rounds of storms, flooding could be a concern, especially later in the weekend.

We cool into the mid 60s Monday, but the wind will be lighter and we see more sunshine start to mix in with our clouds.

Tuesday will be in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

